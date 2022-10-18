Liz Truss cannot be trusted after the way she treated Kwasi Kwarteng - Yorkshire Post Letters

The tactics of Prime minister, Liz Truss, cannot be trusted as she will do anything to save her own skin.

The way she treated her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, by instructing him to come back from the International Monetary Fund Congress in New York, before its conclusion, puts the UK government in a poor light to the rest of the world.

Why did she send her Chancellor to New York on October 14 and order him to return on October 15, when she had planned to sack him, and at what cost to the taxpayers?

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked on Friday. PIC: Carl Court/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said at one of the briefest prime ministers press conferences in history, that she had listened to feedback, but has she?

Liz says 'I will not resign as she wants to ensure the country's economic stability'. With the country in such a dire economic state, made worse by her knee jerk policies, anyone else would have consulted the experts in the government's Office of Budgetary Responsibility, but Liz wanted to go it alone and do things her way.

The number of times Liz says 'I' rather than 'we', is of concern as she may listen to her cabinet colleagues, but like the famous football manager, Brian Clough, I will listen but I have made up my mind and made the decision!

Liz obviously hasn't been on a civil servants public relations course as responses to correspondence are generally in phrases 'we', as she is representing the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I sincerely hope that when she finally steps down, which is sooner rather than later, that she donates her salary whilst prime minister to Centre Point, homeless charity in London, as the damage done in the financial markets by banks lifting borrowing (mortgage) interest rates, has been accelerated during an energy and cost of living crisis, and paying the mortgage becomes more difficult and those who are already stretched financially may sadly loose their home.