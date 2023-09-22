Liz Truss’ House of Lords nominations should be blocked - Yorkshire Post Letters

I agree with Labour in that there should be legislation put in, as a matter of urgency, to stop former ‘short term’ Prime Minister Liz Truss’ nominations for the House of Lords going through (The Yorkshire Post, September 8).

I would even go further in that members of the public should lobby their constituency MP and ask them to have a debate about the benefits of having more members in the upper house, which is already overflowing (850+) and, if they all turn up to have a crucial vote they cannot be seated.

It is nothing short of scandalous that past Prime Ministers can nominate their ‘cronies’ to be unelected members of the House of Lords. The worst perpetrators are Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Tony Blair. The latter, Tony Blair, now being an honourable member of this club, who charge the taxpayer £325 a day for their services.

Liz Truss arriving at Downing Street, when she was Prime Minister last year. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Most I believe could get by without this generous payment, as they have been fortunate enough to have made a decent living in either the public sector or private sectors with a good pension. They also get subsidised decent hot meals and cheap drinks in the many bars and restaurants on the Parliamentary estate.

Why does the House of Lords need so many retired police commissioners, mainly from the Metropolitan Police force who serve Greater London, and the nation's security with the elite teams of specialist police officers.

These include Lord Hogan Howe, Lord Stevens, Dame Cressida Dick and Dame Lynne Owens, who all failed in sorting out the rotten and rogue police officers, some who are still serving in the force, but the current Met Commissioner, Mark Rowley is gradually identifying them and removing them from post, but in the meantime they have given the Met's dedicated officers a bad name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this will never change as a previous leader of the House of Lords, Dame Evans said we haven't got the time to change the constitution of the House of Lords.