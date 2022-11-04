Liz Truss should be banned from future ministerial jobs and chair of select committee roles - Yorkshire Post Letters

As more information emerges about the way Liz Truss governed this country when she was prime minister, questions need to be asked and answered about the amount of risk she put on public finances in order to be elected by Conservative Party members.

Apparently 75 per cent of the tax cuts she promised were to be funded by borrowing and the financial markets didn't take to her taxation proposals, resulting in the governor of the Bank of England bailing out the country on several occasions, by selling more gilts to the market.

I compare her style of management to Neil Woodford's, who's Woodford Equity Investment Funds took risks of managing investments of over 3,200 investors' monies, by moving investments away from the lower risk blue chip companies to high risk companies resulting in huge losses for investors.

Liz Truss had a short-lived tenure as Prime Minister. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Liz Truss's promises of lower taxation were promoted in her election campaign during the summer to win over Conservative Party members without checking if it would be feasible without bankrupting the country, which has proven that it wasn't what she said to the electorate at one of her brief press conferences.

I believe that Liz Truss should be banned from future ministerial jobs and chair of select committees in this and future Conservative governments, due to her incompetence when she was Prime Minister.

The amount of financial damage Liz Truss brought into the majority of British households is unforgiving.

Why should she get away without being punished by banning her from lobbying her colleagues or applying for future Cabinet jobs?

