Liz Truss should get mining and fracking before we freeze to death - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.
Surely by now it is apparent to even the most fanatical climate protesters that we are all going to be either financially bankrupt or frozen silly as a result of the cost of living and the shortage of fuel to run our homes and industries this coming winter.
We must be crackers, when we are sitting on huge volumes of natural gas just begging to be fracked, enormous amounts of coal just begging to be mined or open casted and unlimited tidal power just begging to be utilised.
Hopefully Liz Truss, when she is our Prime Minister, will use these wonderful natural resources we own to keep the British people warm, well fed and secure and pay absolutely no attention to the damaging messages from the prophets of doom, emanating from Scandinavia.
Let’s get mining and fracking, Liz, before we all either freeze to death or die of starvation.