Liz Truss shows why voters have lost faith in the Conservative Party - Yorkshire Post Letters

Is it any wonder that voters don't have any faith in the Conservative Party?

I am not at all surprised when I read that Liz Truss is disputing a bill for when she stayed, whilst Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary in the Government’s grace and favour home, Chevening house in Kent, The Yorkshire Post, May 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If items belonging to Chevening go missing whilst she is in residence then Liz Truss is liable to cover the cost as these are owned by the taxpayer.

Liz Truss had a short-lived tenure as Prime Minister. PIC: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Surely it is a privilege to stay in a grand stately home with 115 rooms at no cost to her purse.

An ordinary person would pay thousands of pounds per night to stay in such luxury.

This indicates to me that Liz Truss is out to get as much as she can from the taxpayer whilst in Government office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am sure that if Liz Truss had a pond in her garden that she would claim for a 'Duck House' in keeping with the former MP for Gosport, Sir Peter Viggers, who resigned at the request of David Cameron when he was Prime Minister for claiming for this and other items relating to the upkeep of his garden whilst an MP.

Another example is that when Liz Truss was Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary of State she was more interested in getting photographs for her photo album, than meeting foreign dignitaries and fostering trade deals.

It is beyond belief that her constituents in the safe Tory area of South West Norfolk have selected her for another term as their MP.