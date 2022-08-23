Lord Patel's claim that Yorkshire is a member's club sits uneasily with rule changes - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Patel’s claim, in his Extraordinary General Meeting notice to members, that Yorkshire is a members’ club, sits uneasily with his rule changes earlier this year which permit only candidates approved by him and his nominations committee to go to members for election.

In simple justice, all members’ nominees should go before the membership for election, in accordance with near universal practice.

His request that members approve a new code of conduct is remarkable for two reasons. First, the club’s rules already contain all that is needed to regulate member behaviour. Second, his proposed code can be changed at any time without reference to members.

Lord Patel, chairman of Yorkshire CCC.