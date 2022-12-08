Majority of voters now accept Brexit has failed: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony McCobb, Kirk Ella.

Anti-Brexit protesters pictured in 2019.

Bernard Ingham’s recent insult-strewn, evidence-free tirade against the EU (The Yorkshire Post, November 30) smacks of panic.

More and more voters are realising that Brexit has failed: polls show that 56 per cent or more of voters now believe Brexit is bad for our economy.

Poll after poll shows that people do not expect their lives to get better, living standards are lower, and prices are rising astronomically.

The NHS is on its knees, partly provoked by the loss of thousands of irreplaceable EU doctors and nurses.

Mr Ingham’s final question about trust in EU institutions is an attempt to divert peoples’ anger away from this disastrous government’s responsibility for our present crisis. Why on earth should people trust a hard Brexit that deliberately makes trade with our biggest market so much harder?

Remaining in the Single Market was an option which would have avoided so much crippling bureaucracy, waste of time and money and unnecessary blockages at our ports.

Remaining in the Single Market would have saved the millions of pounds and hours which were wasted renegotiating trade deals on worse terms than we previously had.

The much-vaunted trade deals with Australia and New Zealand have sold our farmers down the river.

Workers from the other side of the world have been imported to cover fruit and vegetable picking previously done by nearby Europeans. Our fishing industry has been decimated: expensive deep-sea trawlers, the pride of our fleet, have been scrapped.

On every level, whether it be the handling of Covid or the environment (sewage, fracking, etc) this Brexit-driven government has produced a record of indifference to the country’s real needs.

Our huge services sector was neglected in Mr Johnson’s ‘oven-ready deal’.

Paris has now overtaken London as Europe’s biggest stock market.

A spectacular flourish was the Truss-Kwarteng ‘mini’ budget, which trashed our economy overnight.

This has led to the poorest members of society paying higher taxes to bail out a privileged elite.

The real question Mr Ingham needs to answer is this: “Can this unstable, incompetent government escape its Brexit straitjacket enough to start caring for the real Britain?”

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

Ken Cooke in his letter (The Yorkshire Post, December 3) accuses Bernard Ingham of making misleading claims about Brexit.

Then in his next sentence he also then attempts to mislead by omission.

Yes, Sir Winston Churchill did say there should be a united Europe, but he added to it that Britain should not be a part of it.