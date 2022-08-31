Making the Yorkshire Wolds an area of outstanding natural beauty could ruin the landscape - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst my heart tells me that the proposed designation of the Yorkshire Wolds as an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) is richly deserved, my head warns me that such a promotion is likely to bring with it many of the more repugnant reminders of the more unsavoury side of life, viz litter, partying – often on private land – SUVs on field tracks, loose dogs where sheep and cattle graze, noise and erosion of the environment.

I consider myself blessed to live in this area and am torn between sharing it and showing others what a tranquil and beautiful area it is and keeping it as a treasure to be enjoyed only by those who will search it out and treat it with the respect that such a jewel deserves. Is that selfish?

On a related tack, a recent walk in a stunningly beautiful Wolds valley surprised me to see that one side had been planted with grapevines, which led me to wonder about climate change and the possibility of wine production in the area.

A walker passes a dew pond close to West Heslerton near Malton on the Yorkshire Wolds Way footpath. Picture: Tony Johnson