Matt Hancock off like a shot as Tory election hopes disappear - The Yorkshire Post says

From: Justin Enthoven, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate.

Several Tory MPs have announced that they will not stand again at the next general election.

Those with small majorities can see the writing on the wall, whilst others, like Sajid Javid and Matt Hancock, have better offers and are each off like a shot, despite at one time wanting to lead the Conservative Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So much for coming in to politics ‘to make a difference’ which is the guff they all come out with when seeking election. After all, who wants to sit on the opposition benches with no power to flatter egos?

Matt Hancock after finishing the Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Party MPs have spent years on these benches working away with dedication and commitment.