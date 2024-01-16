Media reaction to Colin Graves’ likely return to Yorkshire County Cricket Club reeks of hypocrisy - Yorkshire Post Letters
The predictable reaction from the holier than thou London media regarding the likely return of Colin Graves to YCCC reeked of hypocrisy as usual.
The stark reality is that Graves is the only one to put a deal on the table; what would the likes of the BBC do but see YCCC go under?
The ECB, another hopeless institution, is also quieter than a Fujitsu IT consultant; after all, they appointed him as their chair from 2015-2020.
The truth is that the county game without YCCC is like football without Man Utd. And what of sanctions against the likes of Essex and Middlesex, to name a couple, whose respective punishments were virtually non-existent compared to the witch hunt at Headingley over similar issues? That is not to condone inappropriate behaviours of any type but the so-called whistle blower Rafiq has little credibility.
Good, professional people lost careers overnight. Indeed, this whole sorry episode has been more about the money than anything else as the legal parasites filled their boots.
There are few to come out of this sorry saga with credit but the YP’s cricket correspondent, Chris Waters, consistently showed courage in his writing coupled with the ability to probe deeper than simple hysteria.
