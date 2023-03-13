News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Middlesex or Surrey would never have been put in the position Yorkshire has over racism allegations - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Steve Wilson, Lenton Villas, Bradford.

By YP Letters
29 minutes ago

Congratulations again for having the guts to lead (4/3) with Chris Water’s continuing excellent analysis of the alleged racism scandal at YCCC. As many of us who have followed Chris’s articles over many months suspected, it appears things are not as clear cut as those at the DCMS, ECB and many national media outlets were happy to subscribe to, simply because it fitted their woeful narrative.

It reminds me of the book entitled Stupid White Men (and women to include the hopeless Sunderland MP) but, thankfully, you have a journalist who has been courageous enough to ask simple questions and not be spoon fed for a quiet life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over £3m and rising is the cost to YCCC whilst those who made these allegations appear to have come off rather better financially, including Rafiq and the inept ECB puppet, Lord Patel.

Most Popular
Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire
Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire
Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire

What disgraceful shambles but would it have happened at Middlesex or Surrey? Not a chance my dear old thing…just not cricket you see.

SurreyMiddlesexYorkshireYorkshire PostBradford