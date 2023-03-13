From: Steve Wilson, Lenton Villas, Bradford.

Congratulations again for having the guts to lead (4/3) with Chris Water’s continuing excellent analysis of the alleged racism scandal at YCCC. As many of us who have followed Chris’s articles over many months suspected, it appears things are not as clear cut as those at the DCMS, ECB and many national media outlets were happy to subscribe to, simply because it fitted their woeful narrative.

It reminds me of the book entitled Stupid White Men (and women to include the hopeless Sunderland MP) but, thankfully, you have a journalist who has been courageous enough to ask simple questions and not be spoon fed for a quiet life.

Over £3m and rising is the cost to YCCC whilst those who made these allegations appear to have come off rather better financially, including Rafiq and the inept ECB puppet, Lord Patel.

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire