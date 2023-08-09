Money being wasted on HS2 would be better spent on the NHS - Yorkshire Post Letters

The government's infrastructure and major projects watchdog has announced that HS2 is undeliverable. Possibly billions have already been spent on phase one and the overall cost could rise to £160bn. That is a lot of hospitals. Boris Johnson's vanity project should be stopped now, before any more good money is thrown after bad.

Englen-land (the North and the Midlands) needs HS2 like a hole in the head. The evidence from France and Spain is that high speed rail sucks wealth and talent out of the regions to Paris and Madrid.

Rather than HS", give Englen-land decent rail connections radiating out of Leeds, which should be the capital of a devolved Englen-land (the land of the Englen/Angles) with its own devolved parliament, like Scotland has.