MP needs to move on from trying to split Keighley from Bradford Metropolitan District Council - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Johnson, Haworth.

Keighley MP Robbie Moore presented his Local Authority Boundaries (Referendums) Bill in Parliament on June 20, 2022. It returned to Parliament for a second reading on February 27, 2023. It was then adjourned until Friday March 24, 2023.

However, it is unlikely to be selected for debate on that date and will more than likely fall next autumn when this Parliamentary session ends. Incidentally the Bill does not appear to have the support of Mr Moore’s Conservative Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means Keighley is unlikely to break away from Bradford Metropolitan District Council anytime soon. So let’s move on.

Robbie Moore interviewed by the media after winning the Keighley constituency from Labour's John Grogan. PIC: Tony Johnson

It's been a long time since 1974 when, at the time of a Conservative Government, it was decided to create Metropolitan Councils such as Bradford and Leeds and abolish Keighley Borough Council and other such Borough and Urban District Councils.

In moving on I suggest we can be proud of where we live and not disparage other places. To deliver adults’ and children’s services requires Councils to be larger than the former Keighley Borough Council, that’s why Metropolitan Councils were created in 1974.

However, it is possible to devolve other services and budgets to Area Committees. Bradford Council does this through its Constitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The services devolved are: Parks; Community Facilities; Libraries; Local Highway Schemes; Youth Service; Street Cleaning, Public Toilets and Council Wardens.

Although these services are devolved by and large their budgets are not. I urge the Leadership of Bradford Council to get on with devolution and delegate budgets to the Area Committees.