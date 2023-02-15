My frightening train journey highlights why driver only operated trains would hurt passengers - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ms Brunswick, Cononley, Skipton.

Travelling recently on X Country Trains, Bristol to Leeds, I had my most frightening experience ever on my regular rail journeys.

As I am a 73 year old widow I stretched my budget to travel First Class.

Boarding the train I found myself completely alone in the carriage with neither any other passengers or train crew.

'We must support the rail workers who are trying to protect safety standards and a proper service to the travelling public'. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Soon, rowdy drunken men piled into my carriage escaping the very overcrowded standard class. I was terrified.

It wasn’t until well after Birmingham that the harassed sole member of staff had the nerve wracking job of asking the potentially threatening men to return to standard class.

It turns out he was responsible for the safety of 100s of passengers in six carriages all the way at least from Bristol to Leeds.

Not only was I traumatised and fearful but I felt really sorry for the one man in that perilous situation.

He told me management tell him to call British Transport Police if there is any danger.

They try to meet the train at the next station but often cannot. In addition the train manager was forced to make an announcement advising passengers to call the police if there was anything untoward happening because of lack of staff.

The train operating companies (with government approval) are determined to introduce driver only operated trains.

Without properly staffed trains, our once proud rail network will be even worse and a free-for-all to the travelling public. The survival of the fittest?

For safety's sake, surely we must support the rail workers who are trying to protect safety standards and a proper service to the travelling public, including the retention of booking offices which are also threatened with closure.