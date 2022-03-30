Mystery of clock that went forward by an hour two days early – Yorkshire Post Letters

MY wife and I have two clocks in our bedroom (David Behrens, The Yorkshire Post, March 26).

Both electric, both have automatic forward or backward time resets.

Should we continue to change the clocks twice a year?

The older clock, Roberts CR9971, has on the top a sticker that shows “New – with summer/winter and instant time set”.

The other clock is a Sondstrom but has a radio tuned into Classic FM.

On waking last Friday morning, I turned to look at the Roberts and found it showed 07.18.

I turned the Sondstrom radio on, but heard the time given as 06.18.

Charlotte Craig changes the clocks at Skipton Museum.

The older clock had changed its timing by going one hour ahead, hours early, instead of at the usual 2am on a Sunday morning. We have had this strange change at other times of the year when summer/winter times are amended.

Can any chronologist explain, in simple terms, how this change takes place early on the older clock, please?

