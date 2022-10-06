Peter Rickaby (Letters, October 5, 2022) rather misses the point in his barbed correspondence on Labour and nationalisation, when his rhetorical flourish demands to know when a nationalised industry last made a profit.

The idea is that these corporations are not driven by the profit motive, something that demands that directors and managers turn away from the business of delivering a service to home in on how to placate shareholders and pay them dividends.

It can be argued that the focus on profit led privatised water companies blithely to pump sewage into our seas and energy companies to profiteer off the back of a global crisis.

'It can be argued that the focus on profit led privatised water companies blithely to pump sewage into our seas'. PIC: Richard Ponter

