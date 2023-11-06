All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Negotiations must resume if there is to be lasting peace in the Middle East - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

Every time we hear a reporter from the war zone in Israel & Gaza use the word ‘Hamas’, we immediately hear a standard phrase about their status as a ‘terrorist organisation’; it is becoming so predictable that it must be a formal policy.

The Kikuyu people (from whom sprang another organisation “recognised by the UK government as terrorist”, the Mau-mau) had a traditional saying: “If you would take all from a man, be sure to leave him something of value.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank do not have statehood or citizenship; in this sense they do not perceive themselves to have ‘something of value’, and therefore have nothing to lose.

Most Popular
Palestinians inspect a damaged building after it was hit bombed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in 2018. PIC: AP Photo/Khalil HamraPalestinians inspect a damaged building after it was hit bombed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in 2018. PIC: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
Palestinians inspect a damaged building after it was hit bombed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in 2018. PIC: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Israel has declared itself determined to eliminate Hamas. Physically, they are quite capable of doing this, but for their own long-term security, they must also eliminate the causes of Hamas. A failure to do this will inevitably create successors to Hamas and a perpetuation of the current crisis.

The only possible way forward is to resume the negotiations which culminated in the 1993 and 1995 Oslo Accords, which were ended by the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Itzak Rabin a few months later.

This must lead to the establishing of an independent Palestinian state in which its people can enjoy full and free citizenship alongside their Israeli neighbours.

Related topics:GazaHamasRiponYorkshire PostPalestinian