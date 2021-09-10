NHS is again being betrayed by Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

BORIS Johnson is telling us all that we must do this, that, and the other, in order to protect the NHS. Yet I would like to know what he is doing in that respect, or with any other infrastructure for that matter, when he is allowing thousands of illegal immigrants per week to cross the English Channel from France to stay in this country.

They should be in the first safe country from whence they came.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would say to Boris “Do not expect anyone to do anything that you are not prepared to do yourself”.

Boris Johnson's plans to fund social care are coming under scrutiny.

Why should we listen to anything that he, and his like, have to say when they are devoid of all common sense?

This country of ours is heading, full throttle, into a ‘‘third world’’ country because of our self-serving, lying and cheating politicians.

From: John O’Connell, Chief Executive, TaxPayers’ Alliance.

WORKING taxpayers will take a drubbing from this disproportionate Tory tax hike.

Boris Johnson's plans to fund social care are coming under scrutiny.

Despite claiming to share the burden, National Insurance hits low paid workers and struggling employers hardest.

This levy lays the groundwork for more demands for cash after the next election, without sustainably sorting social care.

Time will tell whether Boris ends up breaking another promise, and raises taxes on working people again without properly fixing the social care system.

From: Geoffrey Brooking, Saxley Court, Havant.

WELL done Boris Johnson for putting social care and the National Health Service at the top of his priorities yet again.

Nurses deserve to be paid better. Waiting lists need to be dealt with. Hospital capacity must be increased.

Social care has to be reformed. Regardless of the increase in National Insurance, these proposals only underline a Conservative commitment to the NHS.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

WHO in their right mind would want to have a care worker who has not been vaccinated, while we have been vaccinated?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WILL anyone ever believe Boris Johnson again after going back on promises to keep the pensions ‘‘triple lock’’ and not raise taxes? He did both in one day.