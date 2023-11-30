Nigel Farage is a breath of fresh air on I'm A Celebrity: Yorkshire Post Letters
It is so good to see the likes of Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity.
He is a breath of fresh air in politics, telling the truth as things are and not glossing over things to paint rosy pictures of any poor situation.
He is a man who has been in business and served in the European Parliament so he has not lived a cloistered lifestyle and therefore understands what this country and its people really need.
He had the guts to campaign to take us out of the one-size-fits-all European Union (a failed project if ever there was one) to give the people of this country back the control that was needed for its peoples to prosper.
We are now no longer dictated to by faceless bureaucrats who has no or very little knowledge of this country’s needs. We are able to trade with other free trade countries without having to pay an extortionate membership fee.
Yes there are some losers with Brexit but over the years we will start to see the benefits of our withdrawal for all our citizens.