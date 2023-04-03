Night flights at Leeds Bradford Airport are making life a misery for residents - Yorkshire Post Letters

The start of British Summer Time means that Leeds Bradford Airport’s 2023 ‘Summer Season’ officially starts. For thousands of Leeds residents, this will be a huge concern. The 2022 Summer Season is still very fresh in the memory – a season of excessive aircraft noise, both late at night and early in the morning. ‘Excessive’ is the appropriate word.
GALBA monitored night flights and found that the official limit, of almost 3,000 flights, had been exceeded by more than 600 flights.
Night flights are strictly limited by a planning condition imposed by Leeds City Council. This is for good reasons - noise from night flights is a proven cause of mental and physical health problems, and every additional flight means more air pollution and more damage to our climate.
In October 2022 GALBA made a complaint to the Council, since it is their responsibility to enforce what is, after all, their own rule. Five months later we are still waiting for a response. In the meantime, LBA has published its 2023 schedule. Does LBA intend to breach the limit again? If the Council inaction continues, we face the prospect of another year of night flight misery.