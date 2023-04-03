Night flights at Leeds Bradford Airport are making life a misery for residents - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Chris Foren, chair of Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA).

The start of British Summer Time means that Leeds Bradford Airport’s 2023 ‘Summer Season’ officially starts. For thousands of Leeds residents, this will be a huge concern. The 2022 Summer Season is still very fresh in the memory – a season of excessive aircraft noise, both late at night and early in the morning. ‘Excessive’ is the appropriate word.

GALBA monitored night flights and found that the official limit, of almost 3,000 flights, had been exceeded by more than 600 flights.

Night flights are strictly limited by a planning condition imposed by Leeds City Council. This is for good reasons - noise from night flights is a proven cause of mental and physical health problems, and every additional flight means more air pollution and more damage to our climate.

