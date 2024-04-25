No excuse for voters to turn up with no ID at polling stations - Yorkshire Post Letters
Where on earth does the idea come from that large numbers of voters don’t know they will need ID in order to vote and are therefore going to be turned away on the day (The Yorkshire Post, April 12)?
Everybody on the electoral roll gets a poll card which tells them where their polling station is, the day of the election, and the voting hours. And since last year it also tells them they need photo ID, and what form of ID is acceptable.
So anyone who says “I genuinely didn’t know” obviously isn’t bothered about voting anyway. Which sadly seems to apply to a lot of people nowadays.
By all means have a debate about whether levels of electoral fraud are high enough to warrant a requirement for ID. And, if you wish, about whether there should be proportional representation, or whether voting should be compulsory.
But let’s stop having pressure groups whinge that the current system is slanted for or against particular political parties, or for or against particular sections of society. All they’re usually interested in, is rigging the system so that their side wins.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.