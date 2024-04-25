No excuse for voters to turn up with no ID at polling stations - Yorkshire Post Letters

Where on earth does the idea come from that large numbers of voters don’t know they will need ID in order to vote and are therefore going to be turned away on the day (The Yorkshire Post, April 12)?

Everybody on the electoral roll gets a poll card which tells them where their polling station is, the day of the election, and the voting hours. And since last year it also tells them they need photo ID, and what form of ID is acceptable.

So anyone who says “I genuinely didn’t know” obviously isn’t bothered about voting anyway. Which sadly seems to apply to a lot of people nowadays.

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

By all means have a debate about whether levels of electoral fraud are high enough to warrant a requirement for ID. And, if you wish, about whether there should be proportional representation, or whether voting should be compulsory.