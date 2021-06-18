No face to face appointments make GPs ‘redundant’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

When will face-to-face GP appointments resume?

I, AND many people I know, are infuriated and fed up at the lax attitude of medical staff when trying to seek medical care (The Yorkshire Post, June 12).

It is reassuring when you can see, and speak, to a doctor but, since Covid, all you ever get to speak to is an understudy.

They may be qualified, but it is no comparison to seeing the person who had been your GP for most of your life. I believe it is our fundamental right to be able to see your doctor face to face.

These delaying tactics are helping no one, including the NHS who are way behind with appointments. What difference is it going to see a doctor wearing a mask, to going to the supermarket?

We have all been jabbed, what was the point in that? Seems that was a waste of time as well. What exactly are doctors doing? They may well as be redundant.

From: Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA chair of council.

THE Government has committed to reviewing the lockdown data on a daily basis, and it must now use these next four weeks to forensically analyse the data as it emerges.

This needs to include the extent to which new cases translate to severe illness and how many people then need treatment in a hospital. The impact on hospitalisations will take at least two more weeks to become apparent and any increase in the death rate won’t really be seen for at least another two weeks after that.

We also need to understand the impact of long-Covid and do all we can to reduce the risk.

Meanwhile, vital support and resources must reach public health teams so they can effectively tackle regional outbreaks. This pause is also an opportunity to review which measures should be eased and consider what infection control measures will be required to keep the virus at bay over the summer and beyond.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

THE number of deaths in care homes has been one of the most unpleasant aspects of the pandemic. It does not follow from this that the blame for the situation should rest with the Health Secretary.

The last time the country faced such a serious situation was in 1939 when there existed manufacturing industries which could be quickly directed to production of essential supplies.

In today’s world, with the almost complete disappearance of the domestic textile industry, we have had to wait until production in China of face masks and other necessary supplies could be ramped up to meet world demand.

The Americans appear to have recognised that the offshore removal of so many industries has reached a point where it has the potential to cause other problems in the future, and that action needs to be taken to partially reverse this process.

No such intention has been expressed by the British Government.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

BORIS Johnson is in a catch 22 situation. He is damned if he does and he’s damned if he doesn’t. If he had kept June 21 as Freedom Day, then lots more people would have died and he would have been condemned as a murderer.

Now he has extended lockdown, he is damned for putting many more businesses at risk.

Just do what you think is right, Boris, and let the moaners moan if it makes them feel better.