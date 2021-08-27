No facilities for River Wharfe bathers at Ilkley is ruining environment – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Katie Smith, Ilkley.

By YP Letters
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:45 am
Swimming in the River Wharfe at Ilkley continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

YOUR article (The Yorkshire Post, August 23) lays most of the blame for the pollution of the river Wharfe at Ilkley on Yorkshire Water.

Do the Ilkley Clean River Campaign not think that they should also take some of the blame?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

You cannot name somewhere an official bathing spot, have 2,000 people per day using this stretch of the river, not provide them with any toilet facilities  and expect there to be no pollution.

Swimming in the River Wharfe at Ilkley continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

Take a walk along the river bank towards Otley and you will see excrement, toilet paper and wipes around the trees as people relieve themselves where they can.

There are no public toilets in the vicinity.

The problem of litter is the same, provide large enough  bins or skips and make sure  that they are emptied on a  daily basis, especially during  the summer and at bank holidays.

If the weather is warm  and fine this weekend, there  will likely be an influx of  visitors exacerbating the problems.

Ilkley residents know  better than to frequent this stretch of the river during peak times, but more often than  not we are left to clear up the mess.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.