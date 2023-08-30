No good reason to be objecting to new asphalt plant in East Riding - Yorkshire Post Letters

A company which is willing to invest probably hundreds of thousands of pounds in producing tarmac using lower emissions in the production process is being denied by a group of objectors who do not understand how tarmac is produced (The Yorkshire Post, August 18).

The infrastructure is mostly in place to the nearby A165. I am sure that the company would be willing to provide funding to improve the access roads to the existing asphalt plant which will benefit other employers on this industrial estate.

I wonder if one of the main objectors, Mrs Suthenwood, is a car driver and had to replace broken items like suspension arms on her car due to deep potholes?

A car driving around a pothole on the road. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Powering modern industrial plants with diesel generators has moved on with more cost effective means, using either electricity or gas. Although they may have a diesel generator on site as back up in case there is a power failure.

The Environment Agency makes sure that industrial 'grey' water is collected in tanks on site and is disposed of correctly.

I have my doubts about the concerns about air pollution, as modern chimneys are built to trap particles as is the case at the new crematorium at Lelley Fields.

As the Department for Transport is giving local authorities more money to repair potholes in roads, how is this additional demand for tarmac being met?

Could one of the objectors suggest an alternative site, which is within Newlay Asphalt’s budget? I very much doubt it.

There are no objections from either the Environment Agency or Natural England.

This is very similar to the local objections regarding the relocation of the waste recycling centre in Beverley.

Last financial year, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council highways department heavily cut back on road repairs due to the high price of oil which impacted on the price of macadam.

Producing larger quantities of macadam more locally would be more cost effective for the manufacturer, which could be passed onto the local authorities, like East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Now that this group of objectors have stopped the future development of the asphalt plant, will they impede the future development of the neighbouring Enviro quarry, formerly Yarrow quarry, which is the source of reclaimed stone for macadam manufacturing?

This is another example of local residents calling 'not in my backyard'.