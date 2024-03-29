None of the major parties are talking about the damage done by Brexit any more - Yorkshire Post Letters

I’ve expressed exasperation before with how the Labour leadership avoids the topic of our departure from the European Union. Leeds for Europe isn’t party political but – being pragmatic – a likely Labour government offers the only serious prospect of seeing the damage of a failed Brexit undone in the foreseeable future.

Labour’s avoidance of this issue is nowhere starker than in the columns that Shadow Chancellor and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves writes for you; her party thinks it can grow the British economy – but any mention of the cause of an estimated four to six per hit to UK GDP is usually absent.

When Brexit is mentioned, apparently there’s ‘no case’ for rejoining the EU or European Single Market. Yet evidence of the harm being done to Britain by leaving says otherwise.

The Union flag flying outside the Berlaymont building, the Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. PIC: PA

It makes the Labour frontbench look out of touch with its grassroots. Eighty-four per cent of 2019 Labour voters say Brexit was a mistake (YouGov, February 14-15). But that’s a national poll. More importantly, what about in Yorkshire itself?

Former Labour communications director Alastair Campbell provides the answer on the popular ‘The Rest Is Politics’ podcast he co-hosts with ex-Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart.

Mr Campbell says: “I was in Yorkshire last week. I did three fund-raisers for Labour candidates – in Leeds, in neighbouring constituencies to Rachel Reeves – with party members and party supporters. Do you know what the single most raised issue they wanted to hear about from Labour? The European Union – Brexit.”

It’s probably not just Labour politicians in Westminster who might be out of touch with the views and feelings of their supporters on the ground.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey says voters feel “taken for granted by Labour locally” (Lib Dems say time is running out for Sunak as they target Tory council seats, The Yorkshire Post, Mar 21).