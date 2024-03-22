I find it incredible that the senior managers and councillors on the board of North York Moors National Park (NYMNP) are asking cash strapped councils, North Yorkshire Council and Redcar and Cleveland Council to contribute to the upkeep of footpaths and bridleways when they are struggling to repair potholes on roads and trip hazards on pavements (The Yorkshire Post, March 12).

The chief executive and director of recreation should be making a stronger business case for more funding from the government towards the cost of repairs to footpaths and look at generating more income streams.

The two National Parks in North Yorkshire are national assets and the government needs to recognise this as visitors from all over the world visit them and spend money in hospitality, whether this is pubs, cafes or museums, thereby helping the local economy in Yorkshire villages.

Pictured is Beck Hole, a small, quiet village in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, close to Goathland. PIC: James Hardisty

These are challenging times in the public sector and even statutory obligations need to be scrutinised more by councillors as local authorities are really struggling to fund many of the 600 core services they provide for residents, even when the maximum precept is allowed for general services by this government