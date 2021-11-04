North Yorkshire crime commissioner poll is pointless – Yorkshire Post Letters

A by-election is now being held after Philip Allott was forced to resign as North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner for remarks that he made about the murder of Sarah Everard.

BACK in May this year, I had a letter in The Yorkshire Post regarding the total disinterest shown by the electorate of North Yorkshire in voting for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners – only marginally over 25 per cent of the electorate bothered to vote for this costly and pointless level of bureaucracy.

My reluctance to vote was the total disinterest shown by the prospective candidates – no posters, no mail shots, no flyers and certainly no canvassing. On top of that, I hadn’t a clue as to who was standing or what their intentions were.

We certainly knew nothing about the ability, qualifications, experience or suitability of the previous incumbent before Julia Mulligan was appointed, and in retrospect we learnt she was fairly incompetent and eventually ditched by ‘the party’ after nine years of lacklustre and unaccountable performance.

Somewhere along the line ‘the party’ selected a replacement prospective candidate for the election in May, how was this nominee selected, who was on the appointments panel and what process was used to assess suitability, experience, past performance and ability?

There was clearly an error of judgment in the selection of Philip Allott who was duly elected to this £74,000 position – not a word had been heard from him as to what he was aiming on doing, but fairly rapidly he had the overwhelming loss of confidence of his staff of well over 30 people.

Now we have another group of aspirant ‘Commissioners’ throwing their hats in the ring, no doubt encouraged by the exorbitant salary. My voting card has just arrived, I won’t be bothering.