Northern Powerhouse Rail is net zero test – Yorkshire Post Letters

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged to reverse the decision to downgrade Northern Powerhouse Rail.

AFTER seven years of promises, I am frustrated and shocked by the Government’s decision to scrap plans to build a new high-speed rail line across the Pennines.

I live in Wetherby (but use trains from Leeds or York) and have had to put up with endless delays, cancellations every other hour, and travel times getting longer and longer because we’re all using one track.

Quoting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP’s own words from the backbenches in 2017: “In the area of transport, we are still selling the North’s potential short…the people of Northern England deserve more than a slogan. They need action.”

To me, scrapping plans for the Northern Powerhouse Rail line sends a clear message that all the Government’s talk of “levelling up” really was just lip service. It’s extremely disappointing.

I want to see all MPs in Yorkshire getting outraged about this just as much as people and businesses in my community are. I want to see these MPs form a united front and speak up for our region.

The Government has to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail in full. Having clean, green, modern railways will benefit not just people in Yorkshire, but everyone in the UK, not to mention our planet.