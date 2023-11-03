Thank goodness that Nigel Farage has exposed the revolting sentiments expressed by certain British bankers and their staff. These emails, as published, expose many in certain sections of the British banking industry to be anti-British, pro=EU and opposed to our much cherished principle of free speech.

It is the sort of behaviour that we would expect from communist or fascist regimes, but it is absolutely abhorrent in our beloved democracy.

Countless brave British boys gave their lives in the war against totalitarianism in WW2 in order to protect our freedom and our freedom of expression, which they hoped would be a principle accepted by all the British nation, but as these set of emails exposed by Nigel Farage show, that is most definitely not the case any more.

Nigel Farage being interviewed during the Conservative Party annual conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The fear of being de-banked by an all powerful banking industry, as happened to Nigel Farage, is striking fear into the hearts of many small businesses and private individuals, simply because they have had the nerve to express their political views in public, perhaps using the letter pages of your excellent newspaper.

These self opinionated wokeish left wing bankers and their mates need our Tory government to explain to them that to discriminate against someone because of their political view is totally and completely unacceptable and perhaps might even be a criminal offence.

Now would be an excellent time for Nigel Farage to lead the Tory party out of the self made political quagmire it finds itself in, and into a bright new future, where freedom of expression and the free enterprise culture can flourish once more.