Nurses and junior doctors need to be careful about putting goodwill at risk - Yorkshire Post Letters

The YP item (April 17) by Ruby Kitchen that nurses could strike until Christmas should make us all think deeply about why it has come to this.

Shortly after their 2010 election win, the Conservatives introduced savage spending cuts hitting the weakest, the sickest, the oldest, the most frail and vulnerable among us.

The single mother with a sick child, the elderly pensioners afraid to heat homes, the sick children unable to access treatment, the list goes on.

Nurses and junior doctors have been striking over pay. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Cameron and Osbourne are not stupid, they knew they cared little, on whom their cutting scalpels would cut deeply.

Since 2010 Conservative governments have cut back on spending on health, education, social care and even defence. This has been the result of an arrogant belief that after so many years in power they have to account to no one, Patterson, Zahawi, Johnson lying, more Tory MPs being investigated for lobbying breaches.

I owe the NHS a debt beyond repaying to the Cardiology Department at St. James Hospital Ward and its 82 staff for their care, kindness and encouragement and the doctor who admitted that Ireland did deserve the Grand slam, such as to raise the spirits of patients.

With this in mind I say to the nurses and junior doctors, think deeply, after Covid there is a large reservoir of support for you, do not put it at risk, the Tories would love it.

Prolonged strikes, especially if combined, must cause fatalities, think how the likes of Sunak, Hunt, Barclay and Braverman would exploit this.