Nurses deserve better pay and working conditions - Yorkshire Post Letters

The argument for nurses and their remuneration (YP Comment 12/10) is hard to dispute. I owe the NHS a debt that I can never repay, Pinderfields Hospital Cardiology and A&E and Gibson Lane Health Centre, the treatment I have received is beyond laud and human kindness, so yes I am biased.

It was not that long back when Boris Johnson led clapping and expressing appreciation for what the nurses did and gave through the Covid lockdowns, appreciation costs nothing, now as the TYP puts it many nurses are having to resort to foodbanks, wondering how to make ends meet, to feed families, to cloth children, problems no Tory MP or any MP will face.

Do not overlook this. I mention the lockdowns and the efforts nurses gave, at no small cost to many, mental and physical stress and shear overload.

