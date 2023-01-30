Ofsted must take some responsibility for increased stress on teaching profession - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Foster, Beverley.

The impending strike by teachers is an inevitable consequence of an historically underfunded schools` system in the UK. However, Ofsted and their leadership group must take some responsibility for the stress and anxiety that has been experienced by the teaching profession, particularly headteachers, since 2020.

During and post pandemic Ofsted’s intransigence, a lack of teacher support and zero flexibility in their single focus to deliver improved performance, has impacted greatly on the profession.

The disruption to schools through this challenging period could have been somewhat mitigated with a fairer and more reasonable inspection process.

Schoolchildren during a lesson in a classroom. PIC: Tony Johnson

Instead, Ofsted has increased the pressure on schools and not appreciated the urgent need to be more understanding and empathetic towards teaching and learning.

The result is low morale across the sector, an increased absence through ill health and most

