Ofsted needs to adopt a points based system for inspections - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoff North, Windsor Mount, Leeds.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 9th May 2023, 11:45 BST

I couldn’t agree more with Robert Dring’s letter (The YP, May 3) concerning the total inadequacy of the one word grading system for schools by Ofsted.

The outcry from many in the teaching profession, following the tragic death of a school head teacher is thoroughly justified.

How can you grade such a complex structure as a school in one word. Words such as good, excellent, poor, inadequate are so subjective. What one inspector thinks is good another might interpret as adequate.

People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life while waiting for a negative Ofsted inspection report. PIC: PAPeople attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life while waiting for a negative Ofsted inspection report. PIC: PA
People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life while waiting for a negative Ofsted inspection report. PIC: PA

Surely it is better to get away from such subjective words and use a points based system out of, say, 100.

This point system should be made up of possible sub sections, with points of up to 10 in each section each, that measure all the different aspects the school is measured against.

The numbers from one to 10 being clearly defined and all the subtotals added together to give a total score.

Using such a method the school is graded in a way that people can easily understand but also, if they wish, they can look behind the total figure to see areas that the school may be doing well in and others that perhaps need improvement. This would allow for a much better judgement of the schools performance.

A change is certainly necessary.

