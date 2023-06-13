All Sections
Ofsted’s insistence on one-word classifications for schools is wrong - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

It becomes increasingly difficult to comprehend the intransigence of Ofsted concerning their continuing use of one-word classifications for schools. Is it now possible to find anyone outside that organisation who actually supports their position?

One reason offered for the 'one-word' policy is that it makes it easy for parents to understand and to make their choices. This is offensive and patronising; the vast majority of parents (and especially of those parents who seek to read Ofsted reports) are fully capable of comprehending the nuances and implications that a detailed report would offer.

Imagine if the same nonsense were to be applied to patients following complex medical investigations. Who would possibly accept from their consultant a single one-word prognosis?

'It becomes increasingly difficult to comprehend the intransigence of Ofsted concerning their continuing use of one-word classifications for schools'. PIC: Frank Reid

Ofsted need to take a hard look at their motivations, and have the simple courage to admit that they may be wrong.

