One North devolution would be more powerful than One Yorkshire plan: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Beckenham.

How depressing that Labour's proposed devolution employs similar divide-and-rule tactics to those deployed by the Tories.

Your leading article (The Yorkshire Post, December 6) puts the case for a devolved Yorkshire; but if we look at a bigger and wider picture we see that a devolved Yorkshire would be surrounded by a collection of awkward oddities – what would we do with the rest of the North (which is barely big enough economically to match Yorkshire)?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would we have a devolved Lancashire on its current wizened boundaries? A devolved County Durham?

Handout photo issued by the Department of Transport of (left to right) Metro Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, during talks over rail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should be pushing instead for a devolved Northern England, with a prime-ministerial leader capable of knocking all the local authorities’ and mayors’ heads together and forcing them to cooperate in serving all the people of the gigantic and powerful northern region rather than conspiring with the Westminster system's game of pitting squares of the patchwork quilt one against the other.