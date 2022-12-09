One North devolution would be more powerful than One Yorkshire plan: Yorkshire Post Letters

How depressing that Labour's proposed devolution employs similar divide-and-rule tactics to those deployed by the Tories.
Your leading article (The Yorkshire Post, December 6) puts the case for a devolved Yorkshire; but if we look at a bigger and wider picture we see that a devolved Yorkshire would be surrounded by a collection of awkward oddities – what would we do with the rest of the North (which is barely big enough economically to match Yorkshire)?
Would we have a devolved Lancashire on its current wizened boundaries? A devolved County Durham?
We should be pushing instead for a devolved Northern England, with a prime-ministerial leader capable of knocking all the local authorities’ and mayors’ heads together and forcing them to cooperate in serving all the people of the gigantic and powerful northern region rather than conspiring with the Westminster system's game of pitting squares of the patchwork quilt one against the other.
One North!