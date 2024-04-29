One way to end sick not culture is by promoting voluntary work - Yorkshire Post Letters

Reading the TYP (April 19) to read that our PM vows to end the ‘sick note’ culture. So many people inactive/not working due to depression, anxiety and bad nerves is astounding.

You are very fortunate if you go through life not experiencing these symptoms at some point but what about promoting ‘voluntary work’?

People will still get their benefits (paid for by the taxpayer) but the self esteem and pride that doing something to help people who are probably much worse than you knows no bounds.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during visit to a branch of Timpson, after he gave a major policy speech on welfare reform where he called for an end to the "sick note culture". PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Sadly since the pandemic too many young people are ‘holed up’ in their bedrooms seeing the world through various devices instead of getting out there into the real world and interacting with people and society. It would also help on their CV if they were shown to be doing something rather than nothing.

Before I retired one of the last jobs I had was organising for young people from Germany, via the Methodist Church to come over and do voluntary work in our area for one year. It had many challenges but I remember they used to ask me why the only volunteers here were retired? Good question, I hadn’t got an answer.

One young man is now a professor in Germany, it certainly didn’t do him any harm. Another young man changed direction and decided he wanted to work with the elderly after helping out at a ‘Live at home scheme’.

My late husband on top of working full time was a Boys’ Brigade captain for 20 years, no mean feat and which he thoroughly enjoyed.