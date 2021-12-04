Opposition election pact and tactical voting needed to oust Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should there be a rethink over electoral reform? Reader John Cole poses the question.

THE organisation Best for Britain recently commissioned research into what might happen if all the progressive political parties exercised a high degree of collaboration instead of allowing “first past the post” to gift the Conservatives an 80-seat majority on a 43.5 per cent share of the vote.

The data showed that fielding “unity” candidates between Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens in 154 battleground constituencies in England would relegate the Conservatives to just 254 of 533 seats in England. Boris Johnson (or his successor?) would be denied a further term of office.

Sadly, and largely due to Labour intransigence, formal co-operation between progressive parties is not going to happen. To get rid of the Conservatives voters are going to have to organise their own tactical voting (and I look forward to informative websites assisting in that process).

My only other speculation is that somewhere there exists a parallel universe with its own twin organisation “Worst for Britain”.

“Worst for Britain” would feature a Conservative government in power for 11 years that had brought the country to its knees via austerity economic policies, failure to address the funding of social care, the disaster of Brexit and perhaps 80,000 excess deaths due to the gross mishandling of Covid.

Space does not permit me to touch on self-seeking, corruption and lies.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

YOUR readers are treated to another serving of thin gruel from Leeds for Europe (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) in their efforts to get us back into the EU.

We are expected to be impressed by contentious rhetoric, skewed by the narrative that Brexit is a disaster without any relevant objective facts being presented. Our Brexit Minister, Lord Frost, is “unelected” and “driven by ideology”, making him sound just like an EU Commissioner. At least Lord Frost is implementing a manifesto, something the Commission doesn’t bother with.

In other Brexit news, the EU has just about given up on its efforts to undermine the City of London. They (particularly the French) had hoped to force tens of thousands of jobs to relocate to the continent, but their bankers have discovered our City is vital to the efficient operation of their markets. No wonder President Macron is in such bad humour these days.