Party conferences should take place during the summer recess – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Adrian F Sunman, South Collingham, Newark, Notts.

By YP Letters
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:45 am
Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Unlike Dave Ellis, I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that this year's party conferences should be scrapped.

However, I have long been of the opinion that they should take place within the summer recess. In fact there is no reason why one or more of them couldn't happen during the Easter recess.

Parliament typically sits for fewer than the 39 weeks that most state educated children are expected to be in school.

Given that MPs are each paid in excess of £80,000.00 this is a bit much, however hard working they may be, for ordinary working people on average - or below average - salaries to swallow.

Our Parliamentarians have a long summer holiday and for them to break up again for another, almost as soon as the House has begun sitting, is a bit much.

