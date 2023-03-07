Partygate report belongs in the bin due to Sue Gray’s association with Labour - Yorkshire Post Letters

I was sad and shocked to read in your excellent newspaper that Keir Starmer is hoping to appoint the senior civil servant, Ms Gray, to be his second in command in the Labour Party.
This is the lady who investigated and produced the report into Boris Johnson’s partygate affair, supposedly as a politically independent employee of the Government.
Hopefully as a result of this news, the report she has produced will be chucked into the waste paper bin.
Whatever the rights and wrongs of Boris Johnson’s conduct at that infamous party, can anyone recall that there was a picture in the press circulating at the same time of Sir Keir Starmer holding what looked suspiciously like a bottle of beer, apparently filmed through a window during a so called meeting of his party workers, which of course he would probably say it was not really a party but some sort of business meeting.
I have to wonder how many businesses would be holding meetings whilst supping beer during day time, none I suspect.
Why has this not also been investigated by our so-called independent civil service? I wonder.