Pensioners face hidden tax rise from Autumn Statement: Yorkshire Post Letters

In the Autumn Statement , pensioners were given the “reward” of maintaining the triple lock. Hurrah! But don’t look at it too closely and in isolation with the unchanged threshold for basic rate tax.

Those who have prudently paid for occupational pensions will be punished as more of their occupational pension is taxed. So the apparent 8.5 per cent pension increase will be substantially lower as more of their occupational pension becomes taxable. It is a hidden tax rise and reduction in pension income.