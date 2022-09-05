Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching the news last night I heard various ‘experts’ telling us that because people will struggle to heat their homes this winter children will suffer, possibly even dying of hypothermia.

What scaremongering nonsense this is, presumably to shame the Government into paying people’s energy bills.

Why are my generation who grew up in the 40s, 50s and 60s still around?

A person using a central heating thermostat. Pic: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

If these experts are correct, those of us from those days when the winters were a lot colder and with only one room heated by an open fire and ice on the inside of the bedroom windows should never have made it out of our teens.

But we did or else I wouldn’t be writing this and the experts and the children they are so concerned about would never have seen the light of day.