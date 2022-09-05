People need to stop complaining, we’ve survived harsh winters in the past - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton
Watching the news last night I heard various ‘experts’ telling us that because people will struggle to heat their homes this winter children will suffer, possibly even dying of hypothermia.
What scaremongering nonsense this is, presumably to shame the Government into paying people’s energy bills.
Why are my generation who grew up in the 40s, 50s and 60s still around?
If these experts are correct, those of us from those days when the winters were a lot colder and with only one room heated by an open fire and ice on the inside of the bedroom windows should never have made it out of our teens.
But we did or else I wouldn’t be writing this and the experts and the children they are so concerned about would never have seen the light of day.
Could the fact that we just put on another jumper and got on with our lives have something to do with it rather than sitting about all day in our pyjamas whinging about our lot on social media.