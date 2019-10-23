People’s Vote and why I want to be a citizen of a united Europe rather than a dead empire post-Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

I AM proud to have been one of potentially a million citizens to have marched through central London last Saturday to show support for a confirmatory referendum on any UK-EU withdrawal agreement.

Parliament continues to thwart Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Such a referendum is now more urgent than ever as we know the full extent of the dystopian, nasty and isolationist basis for future relations with our erstwhile partners as contained in the alt-right political declaration.

I want my grandchildren to have the right to travel, study, live and work elsewhere in Europe without bureaucracy and enjoy the life-enhancing opportunities afforded by freedom of movement as my generation has.

The House of Commons was packed for its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands crisis.

I don’t want them to lose out unless they can somehow wangle an Irish or other EU passport. Yet the Home Secretary can’t wait to end freedom of movement and strip me of rights that I cherish.

Those marching in London came from all regions, ethnic and religious backgrounds and ages. Hence one young lad carried a banner stating ‘I’ve missed rugby for this, but my future’s more important’’. For me your now aging correspondent the most appropriate banner was ‘‘I’d rather be a citizen of a united Europe than a dead Empire’’.

From: Tim Hunter, Fairfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

I WAS very disappointed that we didn’t get a clear decision from Parliament on Saturday in support of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal (The Yorkshire Post, October 21). However, the Remoaners needn’t think they have scored a victory. Their time-wasting tactics are now starting to annoy pretty much everyone, probably even the EU.

It was good, though, to finally see the Conservative Party united, with the ERG fully on board. There isn’t much scope anymore for Remoaners to exploit divisions within the Conservative Party.

In fact, I’m pretty sure that Johnson just secured another 30 seats in the forthcoming election, and most of those will be coming from Labour Leave voting seats.

Nobody believes this Labour nonsense about workers’ and environmental rights being eroded. If Labour can win an election they can ensure that such rights are guaranteed. Anyway, why does Labour assert that post-Brexit (with Johnson’s deal), it’ll be a ‘‘race to the bottom’’? Maybe it’ll be a ‘‘race to the top’’. People are now sick of this – enough is enough. MPs must now vote for the Brexit deal and get the legislation passed as soon as possible.

From: Peter Green, Barmby Road, Pocklington.

THE behaviour of many of our MPs is almost unbelievable, and many commentators suggest that the Speaker is biased. We all, as voters, are sick of this time wasting, and businesses are desperate for clarity.

We are not going to have sensible government until ‘‘the people’’ have spoken. Not another referendum; we have had one of those. This country needs a general election, and it needs one quickly.

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

I FEAR Donald Wood (The Yorkshire Post, October 19) has forgotten his history. Far from being undemocratic, Tony Benn promoted direct democracy.

He persuaded Cabinet colleagues to hold the 1975 referendum on whether Britain should remain in the Common Market (EEC).

I believe this was Britain’s first. This followed Conservative PM Ted Heath taking Britain into the EEC in 1972 without a referendum.

Tony Benn thought the public should have a say and campaigned to leave the EEC. The mostly Labour left-wingers who wanted to leave were slated as old-fashioned and out of touch by the media at the time. Unfortunately the vote was two to one to remain. Had Britain voted to leave, then it would have saved much grief later.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IT looks like we are going to have an election in the near future. Please can I appeal to all parties, and particularly the Conservatives, not to make it about Brexit. Most of us care about the NHS, social care, knife crime, jobs, homelessness and poverty. Theresa May failed with her “Brexit means Brexit” policy. Let’s hope parties don’t make the same mistake again.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WORDS fail me. How on earth can a democratic parliament frustrate to will of the people by rejecting our chance to leave the EU? Self-opinionated and self-centred are too mild to express my feelings about the matter.

From: Peter Flesher, Harrogate.

CAN I suggest that we exile Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Philip Hammond, together with Anna Soubry, Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon, to a desert island so that they can live in abject misery waited on by John Bercow?

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

DON’T blame voters for the election of Jared O’Mara as MP for Sheffield Hallam (The Yorkshire Post, October 21). Blame the Labour Party for selecting him as a candidate, leaving traditional Labour voters with no option.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IF, heaven forbid, the country were compelled to run another referendum – a “People’s Vote” this time, we would be told – I would not trust the outcome which would certainly be fixed to give the “right decision”.

From: Terry Palmer, Hoyland, Barnsley.

EVEN those pro-EU MPs in so-called safe seats had better be wary when the crunch comes because we 17.4 million will not forget and can’t wait to rid ourselves of those ‘‘parasites’’ who yet again keep telling us “I’m all right Jack” with a smirk on their faces.