Personal tax cuts come at a cost to the health of the NHS - Yorkshire Post Letters

In late 2022, the Treasury warned the Government that personal tax cuts would have a 'low impact' on growth in the economy. The International Monetary Fund has just advised Jeremy Hunt that at the Budget on March 6, rather than cut personal taxes he should promote growth and public services such as the NHS. So how is the NHS doing after 14 years of Tory austerity?

A King’s Fund study of the UK relative to similar countries showed that we spend 'below average' per person on healthcare. We have proportionally fewer nurses and doctors. Life expectancy is the second worst amongst the 19 counties studied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK has higher-than-average fatality rates for heart attacks. Survival rates for many commonly occurring cancers are 'below average'. There are fewer CT and MRI scanners than in any other countries studied, and the number of hospital beds is the second smallest.

Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on strike. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The report states that access to dental care is, as we all know, ’worryingly threadbare in some areas’. There are now over 7.6 million people on the waiting list and the continuing dispute with hospital doctors is leading to more strikes.

We know that Hunt is under pressure to cut taxes in order to cynically buy votes at the General Election.