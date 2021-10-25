Plan B lockdown delay by Sajid Javid puts lives at risk – Yorkshire Post Letters

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is under fire over his handling of the Covid crisis.

THE decision by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid not to implement new restrictions in the fight against Covid is another example of this government dithering over the issue (The Yorkshire Post, October 22).

Instead of taking decisive action, we have seen repeatedly delays and indecision resulting in many unnecessary deaths.

They were late in taking decisive action at the start of this pandemic, they have been late in deciding to vaccinate school children and now they are sitting on the fence about introducing new restrictions.

My experience of late is that the large majority of people are not wearing masks any more and that only firm action at this time will avoid a crises for the health service through the winter.

Where is the leadership, clarity and decisiveness with this government? We are fighting a war and clear action is needed. “Action this day” as Churchill would have said. He must be turning in his grave.

From: Dr R Kimble, Leeds.

ON Covid, the serious lack of PPE at the beginning of the pandemic and the rush to get contracts for it was the result of Jeremy Hunt’s NHS cuts when he was Health Secretary.

Likewise the lack of vital equipment, particularly in ICUs. This led to staff having to wear bin liners for protection and, in turn, an unacceptable level of deaths in nursing staff and others.

Patients in care homes were sent to wards with no Covid testing and Test and Trace was utter chaos. Mistake after mistake. And, to this day, Boris Johnson refuses to apologise properly, instead just lazily repeating the “our thoughts are with the families” cliché.

From: Peter Rickaby,Selby.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, anyone with a prefix of Professor was considered to be unquestionable in their particular field.

During and since Covid began, this has been shown to be a myth, their supposed expertise not as solid as one would expect. Many members of the Sage Committee (advisers to Government) have proved this point.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IN response to Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, October 23), what qualifications does Maggie Throup have to be Vaccines Minister? From what I heard, she was unimpressive in the Commons when Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, decided not to turn up to give a statement on the state of the vaccine rollout.