Politicians should be ashamed that violent crime has become the norm - Yorkshire Post Letters

Due to the laxity of successive governments we now live in a country where drugs and violent crime such as stabbings have become the norm.

Our once much admired and valued police service has been reduced to fire brigade status and not even as good as that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoplifters frequently get away with thefts on far too high a rate. We rarely see officers walking the streets, but let there be an accident and they seem to come out of nowhere.

Do you agree with this reader's views on crime and policing? Photo: David Cheskin/PA

Let me make it clear, I do not blame the officers themselves for the situation, merely the system.

As a custody sergeant, I was the one who decided if cases went before the court.

Cuts in the service together with having to deal with woke matters are two of the main failures of crime detection and public safety.