Politicians using ‘transport infrastructure’ buzzword ought to reopen priceless Woodhead rail link between Manchester and Sheffield - Yorkshire Post letters

From: A Oldfield, Secretary, Huddersfield, Penistone and Sheffield Rail Users’ Association.

THE election campaign is in full swing with parties and candidates deploying their usual tactics, including buzzwords and soundbites. In doing so, they devalue and distort our language. Legacy and connectivity became popular buzzwords that featured in countless sound bites.

The former station at Woodhead.

Now, it seems, infrastructure is the favourite of the campaign. What do politicians mean by infrastructure? Must it be glamorous, sexy and new? Must it be headline grabbing?

Do they recognise that infrastructure is long-lasting, something which enhances the fabric of the nation for the benefit of future generations, and is not just for an election campaign?

Have they not voted the pattern of projects going over budget and missing completion dates? How would they address this? What about abandoned infrastructure?

Consider the closed Woodhead rail link between Manchester and Sheffield, the only trans-Pennine line to be electrified, making it modern, unlike the other Victorian trans-Pennine routes.

Why not reopen this priceless piece of transport infrastructure? Is it too dull for our politician or beyond their grasp?

