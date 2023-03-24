Politicians were blinded to the need for imaginative planning in the face of Covid - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Charles Wardrop, Viewlands Road West, Perth.

The Covid pandemic and the so-called climate crisis have posed remarkably overlapping features and reactions to them by the UK's politicians.

Both crises, scaring our politicians near-witless, have elicited overreactions. These ill-considered policies result in tremendous long-term damage to our people's morale and to our national wealth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To overreact could have been largely avoided had those in charge recognised the vitally distinct needs for the planning of an individual nation's reactions to such acute, large-scale problems.

A sign warning of the rising cases of Coronavirus on January 5, 2021 in London, England. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In both fields, typically pessimistic advice, based on faulty computer predictions by Prof. Neil Ferguson, and others, put the fear of death into our politicians. Perhaps that is what blinded them to the vital need for imaginative planning. They enacted avoidably drastic, hugely costly, measures, respectively of lockdowns and of decarbonisation.

Covid lockdowns, as shown by Dr Anders Tegnel in Sweden, predictably impose very serious assaults on a nation's economy.

There is no benefit to the pandemic's severity.

Our politicians in charge rushed into lockdown policies, imposing severe domestic disruptions and, especially, dire business damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, the politicians have resorted to decarbonisation, of entirely unproven and unprovable benefit to the future of the Earth's climate .

Out East, no significant CO2-curbing measures are used in most countries, including China and India whence comes most of the Earth's manmade carbon dioxide (CO2). Rising levels of CO2 are believed, with inadequate proof, to cause climate dangers.

For China, India and others, avoiding decarbonisation brings great financial and competitive industrial benefits over us following UN advice.

The UK's manmade CO2 output is negligible at less than 1.3 per cent of the global total. We cannot contribute to the planet's purported climate amelioration by decarbonising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adoption of comparable reactions to Covid and to the hypothetical climate dangers by many foreign governments is quite inadequate justification for the UK's political leaders' responses.