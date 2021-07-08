Poor old Prime Minister Boris Johnson can’t win on lifting restrictions - Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

The poor old Prime Minister can’t win can he!

For months all the usual suspects have been berating him for not lifting restrictions to get life back to normal.

Then what happens? As soon as he announces that he is doing what they want they are up on their hind legs saying it’s irresponsible.

What a thankless job it is. For twice what he earns the Prime Minister could have a doodle of a job sitting on the board of some charity, no stress or grief. I know what I’d choose.