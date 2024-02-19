I was absolutely delighted to read in your excellent newspaper that Liz Truss has launched a new movement within the Conservative Party called Popular Conservatism or PopCon.

At last common sense is beginning to prevail amongst the rank of some Tory MPs, who realise that if the party continues on its headlong rush towards climate change fanaticism, green energy policies, wokeism and other such nut case ideas, they are willingly and inevitably committing the Tory Party to political suicide.

I read that Lee Anderson, former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, was quoted as having said that it is only a few weirdos who actually care about net zero nonsense, and I for one totally agree with him.

Most ordinary working people are much more concerned about the rising cost of food and the idiotic price of houses than they are with the esoteric nonsense propagated by hysterical climate fanatics and the crazy antics of the woke brigades and their anti British propaganda.

The rising price of food and the farming riots in the EU can be laid firmly at the doors of those who would like to see the destruction of modern super efficient food production, as though it was in some way a grave mistake for farmers to produce food which will feed ourselves and help alleviate the suffering of starving millions in third world countries.

Restricting food production is beyond the understanding of the ordinary people of the UK, for the inevitable consequence of which will be huge price increases or starvation, neither of which will appeal to the voting public...