Preventing Brexit damage makes us patriots not traitors - Stella Creasy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Stella Creasy, Labour and Cooperative MP for Walthamstow.

MK O’Sullivan (YP Letters, 09/02/23) contends those of us concerned with the threat to parliamentary sovereignty presented by the EU law bill are misleading the public as to our true agenda to overturn the 2016 vote.

They also accuse me of being a traitor with dual loyalties as a result. We have come to expect such bluster from those who refuse to take responsibility for the damage their Brexit is doing to Britain. It will not work.

Whether defending a ministerial power grab designed to neuter dissent in our democracy, tanking our export industry through savaging our relationship with our nearest market or isolating us on the world stage, no one can deny the growing list of problems the UK faces as a result of leaving the EU.

'The EU law bill presents a threat to parliamentary sovereignty'. PIC: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

Those of us who love our country have little interest in the battles of the past such as membership of the EU - we care about what can be done now to address these challenges and alleviate the suffering many are facing.

That's why our focus is on how to have better trading arrangements to help the millions of small businesses struggling, taking back control of our Parliament from an overbearing executive and rebuilding the relationships that keep us safe from threats such as Putin or climate change.

